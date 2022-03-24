Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $77.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.03 and a 200 day moving average of $63.40. Southern Copper has a fifty-two week low of $54.92 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 31.07%. Analysts forecast that Southern Copper will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

In other Southern Copper news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $14,988,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Southern Copper by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 120,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 20,289 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its position in Southern Copper by 134.9% in the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 27,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 15,944 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Southern Copper by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 7,140 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Southern Copper by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 22,582 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

