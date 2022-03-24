Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Company

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $66.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.98% from the company’s previous close.

PLAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Anaplan from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Monday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Monday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anaplan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.76.

Get Anaplan alerts:

NYSE:PLAN opened at $64.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.56 and a beta of 1.84. Anaplan has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $70.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.29 and its 200 day moving average is $52.96.

Anaplan ( NYSE:PLAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $162.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.79 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 74.99% and a negative net margin of 34.38%. The company’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Anaplan will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $1,347,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO William Schuh sold 5,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $231,399.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,906 shares of company stock worth $8,275,142 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAN. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 130.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 909,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,375,000 after purchasing an additional 515,441 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Anaplan by 26.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 207,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,648,000 after buying an additional 42,914 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Anaplan in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,473,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 1.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,508,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,848,000 after acquiring an additional 21,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Anaplan during the third quarter worth $2,122,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anaplan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.