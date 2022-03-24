NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given a $164.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) has been assigned a $164.00 target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.86.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $133.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE has a twelve month low of $116.75 and a twelve month high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. City State Bank bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $6,857,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $559,000. Finally, Doman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

