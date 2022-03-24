Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) & Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) Head to Head Survey

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) and Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Logitech International and Mandiant’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Logitech International $5.25 billion 2.28 $947.26 million $4.45 16.15 Mandiant $483.45 million 10.78 $916.14 million $3.81 5.85

Logitech International has higher revenue and earnings than Mandiant. Mandiant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Logitech International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Logitech International and Mandiant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logitech International 13.17% 35.43% 20.32% Mandiant 149.32% -13.14% -3.48%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.5% of Logitech International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.1% of Mandiant shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Logitech International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Mandiant shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Logitech International has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mandiant has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Logitech International and Mandiant, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Logitech International 1 2 5 0 2.50 Mandiant 1 4 0 0 1.80

Logitech International currently has a consensus price target of $99.33, suggesting a potential upside of 38.23%. Mandiant has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential downside of 25.98%. Given Logitech International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Logitech International is more favorable than Mandiant.

Summary

Logitech International beats Mandiant on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Logitech International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps. Its brands include Logitech, Jaybird, Ultimate Ears, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, and Blue Microphones. The company was founded by Daniel Borel, Pierluigi Zappacosta, and Giacamo Marini on October 2, 1981 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Mandiant Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mandiant, Inc. operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other. Its portfolio includes Mandiant Solutions, which include threat intelligence, security validation, and automated alert investigation integrated in the Mandiant Advantage platform, managed services, and professional services. The company was founded by Ashar Aziz on February 18, 2004, and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

