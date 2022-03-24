Judges Scientific’s (JDG) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Judges Scientific (LON:JDG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Shares of Judges Scientific stock opened at GBX 7,800 ($102.69) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7,282.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,627.49. Judges Scientific has a 1-year low of GBX 5,700 ($75.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,800 ($115.85). The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.13. The company has a market cap of £492.80 million and a PE ratio of 48.99.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 47 ($0.62) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Judges Scientific’s previous dividend of $19.00. Judges Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 0.35%.

Judges Scientific plc manufactures and sells scientific instruments. The company operates through two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. It offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

