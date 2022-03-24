National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $46.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “National Instruments Corporation, or NI, is an American multinational company with international operation. It is a producer of automated test equipment and virtual instrumentation software. Common applications include data acquisition, instrument control and machine vision. National Instruments has equipped engineers and scientists with tools that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. NI’s graphical system design approach to engineering provides an integrated software and hardware platform that speeds the development of any system needing measurement and control. The company’s long-term vision and focus on improving society through its technology ensures the success of its customers, employees, suppliers and shareholders. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NATI. TheStreet raised shares of National Instruments from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of National Instruments from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of National Instruments from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of National Instruments from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Instruments has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.67.

NASDAQ:NATI opened at $39.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.36 and a beta of 1.09. National Instruments has a one year low of $36.67 and a one year high of $46.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.09.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $420.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.42 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Instruments will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 169.70%.

In other National Instruments news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 1,429 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $57,788.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen Marie Rapp sold 3,411 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $135,587.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,582 shares of company stock worth $385,142 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in National Instruments by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,218,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,925,000 after purchasing an additional 190,648 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in National Instruments by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,990,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,913,000 after purchasing an additional 106,198 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in National Instruments by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,391,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,771,000 after purchasing an additional 117,013 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in National Instruments by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,442,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,342,000 after purchasing an additional 91,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in National Instruments by 319.8% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,265,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

