MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MakeMyTrip Limited is an online travel service company which offers travel products and solutions in India and the United States. The Company’s services and products include air tickets, customized holiday packages, hotel booking, railway tickets, bus tickets, car hire and facilitating access to travel insurance. MakeMyTrip Limited is the parent company of MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited and MakeMyTrip.com Inc. Through its primary website, www.makemytrip.com, and other technology-enhanced platforms, the Company provides access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India, all major airlines operating to and from India, a wide selection of hotels in and outside India, Indian Railways and several major Indian bus operators. MakeMyTrip Limited is based in Gurgaon, India. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised MakeMyTrip to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on MakeMyTrip in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MakeMyTrip currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MMYT opened at $26.52 on Wednesday. MakeMyTrip has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $36.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -78.00 and a beta of 1.32.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 12.95% and a negative return on equity of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $115.02 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MakeMyTrip will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 6.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 86,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,471,000 after buying an additional 62,249 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 64,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 23,707 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 507.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 72,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 14,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

