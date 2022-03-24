Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on INTC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Northland Securities raised Intel from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 target price on Intel in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.83.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $48.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $196.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.77.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

In related news, Director Omar Ishrak purchased 11,025 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Intel by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,528,991,000 after buying an additional 1,378,548 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Intel by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 514,526 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,885,000 after buying an additional 200,661 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 145,273 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,740,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

