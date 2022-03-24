Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Logan Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien loans and, to a lesser extent, second lien loans and equity securities issued by lower middle market companies. Logan Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as Mount Logan Capital Inc., is based in TORONTO. “

LRFC stock opened at $23.23 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.96. The company has a quick ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $62.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 1.64. Logan Ridge Finance has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $28.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Logan Ridge Finance during the third quarter worth $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Logan Ridge Finance during the third quarter worth $75,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logan Ridge Finance during the third quarter worth $183,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Logan Ridge Finance during the third quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Logan Ridge Finance by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 60,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 17,919 shares during the period. 16.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Logan Ridge Finance Corp. is a business development company that provides capital to lower middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $50 million and with revenues of at least $15 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace, defense, education, food, logistics, manufacturing, media, health care, and consumer and business services.

