Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Logan Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien loans and, to a lesser extent, second lien loans and equity securities issued by lower middle market companies. Logan Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as Mount Logan Capital Inc., is based in TORONTO. “
LRFC stock opened at $23.23 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.96. The company has a quick ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $62.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 1.64. Logan Ridge Finance has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $28.90.
Logan Ridge Finance Corp. is a business development company that provides capital to lower middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $50 million and with revenues of at least $15 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace, defense, education, food, logistics, manufacturing, media, health care, and consumer and business services.
