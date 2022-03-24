Stifel Nicolaus Trims Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Target Price to $300.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Zscaler from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $286.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Zscaler from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $439.00 to $326.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $323.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $233.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $241.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.66. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $157.03 and a fifty-two week high of $376.11. The firm has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 12,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $2,552,435.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 7,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $1,494,336.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,779 shares of company stock worth $5,641,637 over the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 49.3% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zscaler by 75.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

