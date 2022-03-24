Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SBUX. Oppenheimer lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Cowen decreased their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Starbucks from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $86.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.72. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $78.92 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

