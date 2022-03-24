Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SBUX. Oppenheimer lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Cowen decreased their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Starbucks from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.42.
Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $86.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.72. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $78.92 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.
About Starbucks (Get Rating)
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Starbucks (SBUX)
- Enerpac Tool Group Reports Headwinds You Need To Know About
- Why Poshmark Makes Sense For Your Watchlist?
- Undervalued Winnebago Gets Even Cheaper
- The Institutions Buy The Dip In Cintas
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sets Off On A Fresh Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.