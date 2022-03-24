Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) Shares Down 2.7%

Shares of Pure Gold Mining Inc. (CVE:PGM – Get Rating) dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.72. Approximately 53,463 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 576,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.

Separately, Desjardins raised Pure Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.62, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$359.02 million and a PE ratio of -8.78.

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,700 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

