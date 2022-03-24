Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.42

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.42 and last traded at $9.43, with a volume of 546202 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.49.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.52.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BEAM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 586,633 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,641,000 after buying an additional 13,349 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,715 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NUV)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.