Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.42

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.42 and last traded at $9.43, with a volume of 546202 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.49.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.52.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NUV)
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.
