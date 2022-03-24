Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.31

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.31 and traded as low as $3.61. Party City Holdco shares last traded at $3.61, with a volume of 3,063,089 shares.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRTY. StockNews.com raised shares of Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.42.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34. The company has a market capitalization of $405.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.16 and a beta of 3.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.84.

Party City Holdco ( NYSE:PRTY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Party City Holdco had a positive return on equity of 85.76% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 227,952 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $1,470,290.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAS Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,456,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $91,663,000 after acquiring an additional 470,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,342,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,899,000 after acquiring an additional 240,007 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 3,800,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,984 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,395,000 after acquiring an additional 36,438 shares during the period. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP raised its stake in Party City Holdco by 66.0% in the third quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 3,029,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,688 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

