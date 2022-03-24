Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $150.74

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2022

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWFGet Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.74 and traded as low as $142.06. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $142.59, with a volume of 19,911 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.74 and its 200 day moving average is $162.19.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWFGet Rating) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft were worth $7,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMAWF)

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

