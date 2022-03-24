NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NextPlay Technologies Inc. is a technology solutions company offering gaming, in-game advertising, crypto-banking, connected TV and travel booking services to consumers and corporations. NextPlay Technologies Inc., formerly known as Monaker Group Inc., is based in SUNRISE, FL. “

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of NextPlay Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

NXTP opened at $0.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.12. NextPlay Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $3.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 million. NextPlay Technologies had a negative net margin of 566.50% and a negative return on equity of 71.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that NextPlay Technologies will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXTP. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in NextPlay Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NextPlay Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in NextPlay Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in NextPlay Technologies by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 37,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in NextPlay Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. 1.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

