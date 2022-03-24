StockNews.com Downgrades Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) to Hold

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LSTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $182.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $184.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.80.

Get Landstar System alerts:

LSTR stock opened at $155.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Landstar System has a 52-week low of $147.24 and a 52-week high of $188.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $151.30 per share, with a total value of $302,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the third quarter valued at about $1,603,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 13.9% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 10,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 27,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landstar System Company Profile (Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.