Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) to Hold

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the debt of U.S. middle-market companies. Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc., formerly known as CM Finance Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock opened at $5.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $6.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.51 million, a PE ratio of -42.58 and a beta of 2.19.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC ( NASDAQ:ICMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 7.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 18.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 50,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 19.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 38.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company was founded in February, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

