Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Research Coverage Started at Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EFSC. Raymond James boosted their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enterprise Financial Services from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Shares of EFSC opened at $47.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.84. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52 week low of $42.23 and a 52 week high of $51.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.22.

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.20. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $124.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 21.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $2,981,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,502,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,821,000 after buying an additional 23,158 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,098,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,743,000 after buying an additional 92,060 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 2,653.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 907,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,118,000 after buying an additional 874,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corporation raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 880,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,453,000 after buying an additional 74,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.