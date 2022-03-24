BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DDOG. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Datadog from $236.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Datadog from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Datadog from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Datadog from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Datadog from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.36.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $146.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.34. Datadog has a 12-month low of $69.73 and a 12-month high of $199.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,091.70 and a beta of 1.12.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $326.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.77, for a total value of $494,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.75, for a total transaction of $1,027,968.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 703,995 shares of company stock worth $109,892,713 over the last quarter. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $7,155,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,540,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Datadog by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,735,000 after buying an additional 1,868,762 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 1,886.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,258,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,850,000 after buying an additional 1,194,870 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

