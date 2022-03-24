Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.25 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.83% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Omeros Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing and commercializing products focused on inflammation and disorders of the central nervous system. Omeros’ most clinically advanced product candidates are derived from its proprietary PharmacoSurgery(TM) platform designed to improve clinical outcomes of patients undergoing arthroscopic, ophthalmological, urological and other surgical and medical procedures. Omeros has four ongoing PharmacoSurgery(TM) clinical development programs, and its lead product candidate, OMS103HP, is being evaluated in Phase 3 clinical trials for use during arthroscopic surgery to improve postoperative joint function and reduce postoperative pain. Omeros is also building a diverse pipeline of preclinical programs targeting inflammation and central nervous system disorders. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Omeros from $34.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.54.

Shares of NASDAQ OMER opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. Omeros has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day moving average is $8.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.36 million, a P/E ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.56.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $32.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Omeros will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMER. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Omeros by 23.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 325,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 60,823 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros in the second quarter valued at approximately $474,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omeros by 18.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 6,887 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Omeros during the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Omeros by 102.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 340,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 172,702 shares during the period. 47.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Omeros (Get Rating)

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

