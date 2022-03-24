The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Price Target to $25.00

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 12.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.65.

Shares of GNTX opened at $28.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98. Gentex has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $37.90.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Gentex will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gentex news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 58,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $1,789,327.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,154 shares of company stock valued at $4,908,483. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Gentex by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 33,051 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Gentex in the fourth quarter worth $2,080,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gentex in the fourth quarter worth $72,262,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at $560,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

