StockNews.com Upgrades Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) to Buy

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Cass Information Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

NASDAQ:CASS opened at $36.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $493.26 million, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.17. Cass Information Systems has a fifty-two week low of $35.96 and a fifty-two week high of $48.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASS. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cass Information Systems by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Banking Services, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

