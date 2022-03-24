StockNews.com Upgrades Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) to Buy

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Cass Information Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.
NASDAQ:CASS opened at $36.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $493.26 million, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.17. Cass Information Systems has a fifty-two week low of $35.96 and a fifty-two week high of $48.21.
About Cass Information Systems (Get Rating)
Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Banking Services, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.
