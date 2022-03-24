Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jackson Financial Inc. is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc., Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc. is based in LANSING, Mich. “

JXN has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Jackson Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jackson Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

JXN stock opened at $44.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Jackson Financial has a twelve month low of $24.03 and a twelve month high of $47.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.74.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $7.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $2.20. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 169.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Jackson Financial will post 20.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jackson Financial news, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 236,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $9,025,453.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

