Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) to “Outperform”

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 350 ($4.61) in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a report on Monday, February 21st. BNP Paribas raised shares of NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 290 ($3.82) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.87.

NYSE:NWG opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. NatWest Group has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $6.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.31.

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. NatWest Group had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 6.71%. Equities analysts forecast that NatWest Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWG. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

