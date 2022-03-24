Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $116.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PM. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Shares of PM opened at $91.25 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International has a one year low of $85.64 and a one year high of $112.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

