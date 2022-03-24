Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $203.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.54% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Honeywell is expected to benefit from strength in the warehouse and workflow solutions, UOP and advanced materials businesses. For 2022, the company expects its organic revenues to increase 4-7% on a year-over-year basis. It is likely to gain from acquisitions made over time. Also, its ability to generate strong cash flows add to its strength. The company’s commercial and operational excellence initiatives are likely to be favorable. In the past year, the company's shares have underperformed the industry. Weakness across the personal protective equipment business will adversely impact its near-term results. Honeywell has been dealing with high costs and expenses and supply-chain challenges, which might affect its margins and profitability. Also, high debt levels might raise its financial obligations and hurt profitability.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.43.

Honeywell International stock opened at $192.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $131.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $174.42 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.55.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,760,549,000 after buying an additional 1,506,663 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,486,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,650,568,000 after buying an additional 350,521 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,484,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,388,336,000 after buying an additional 240,099 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,638,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,801,122,000 after buying an additional 186,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,817,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,659,440,000 after buying an additional 165,235 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

