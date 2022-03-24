Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 80.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Crexendo from $8.25 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crexendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CXDO opened at $3.87 on Tuesday. Crexendo has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $7.20. The firm has a market cap of $71.38 million, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average of $4.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Crexendo ( NASDAQ:CXDO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Crexendo had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 22.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crexendo will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CXDO. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crexendo by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Crexendo by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Crexendo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

