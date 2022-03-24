Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Earns Peer Perform Rating from Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research reaffirmed their peer perform rating on shares of Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Wolfe Research currently has a $66.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PLAN. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Anaplan from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Anaplan from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Anaplan from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Anaplan from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anaplan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anaplan has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.76.

Get Anaplan alerts:

NYSE:PLAN opened at $64.72 on Monday. Anaplan has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $70.25. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.56 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.96.

Anaplan ( NYSE:PLAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 74.99% and a negative net margin of 34.38%. The business had revenue of $162.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Anaplan will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 7,428 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $341,242.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 60,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $3,001,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,906 shares of company stock worth $8,275,142 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 130.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 909,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,375,000 after purchasing an additional 515,441 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 26.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 207,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,648,000 after purchasing an additional 42,914 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the third quarter worth about $1,473,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 1.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,508,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,848,000 after purchasing an additional 21,632 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the third quarter worth about $2,122,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anaplan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.