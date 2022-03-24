Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:DPG) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.37

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.37 and traded as high as $14.61. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $14.57, with a volume of 46,139 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.17.

Get Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile (NYSE:DPG)

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.