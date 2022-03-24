Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) PT Lowered to $25.00

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.82.

Shares of SHLS stock opened at $22.26 on Tuesday. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $11.19 and a 12-month high of $37.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.28 and its 200 day moving average is $24.31.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 43.41%. The company had revenue of $48.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth about $45,223,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,878,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,903 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 7,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,262,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,675,000 after buying an additional 161,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

