STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $191.96 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) will report sales of $191.96 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $184.70 million to $195.88 million. STORE Capital posted sales of $169.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full-year sales of $780.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $740.87 million to $815.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $816.99 million, with estimates ranging from $746.40 million to $912.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for STORE Capital.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 34.29%. The firm had revenue of $209.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STOR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, STORE Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STOR. Norges Bank bought a new position in STORE Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,780,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,906,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $959,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,044 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 156.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,370,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,881,000 after acquiring an additional 835,863 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,598,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,992,000 after acquiring an additional 751,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,766,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,261,000 after acquiring an additional 741,979 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STORE Capital stock opened at $29.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. STORE Capital has a 1 year low of $28.32 and a 1 year high of $37.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 154.00%.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

