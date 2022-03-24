Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.04

Shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.04 and traded as high as C$10.72. Lundin Gold shares last traded at C$10.70, with a volume of 140,307 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Gold to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$11.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Lundin Gold in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.11.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$2.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$10.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.85.

In other Lundin Gold news, Director Ian Gibbs sold 23,000 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.05, for a total value of C$254,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$913,835. Also, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 80,500 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total transaction of C$899,104.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 569,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,361,862.40. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 214,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,258,701.

Lundin Gold Company Profile (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.