$3.26 Billion in Sales Expected for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $3.26 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.30 billion. Universal Health Services posted sales of $3.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full-year sales of $13.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.42 billion to $13.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $14.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.87 billion to $14.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Universal Health Services.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.59 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on UHS. Mizuho boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $199,971.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $41,786.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at $188,455,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,248,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $321,675,000 after buying an additional 1,067,340 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 150.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,750,343 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $226,949,000 after buying an additional 1,051,850 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 619.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,528 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $130,985,000 after buying an additional 770,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at $92,187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $143.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. Universal Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $116.23 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.37 and a 200-day moving average of $134.57.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to buy up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.77%.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

