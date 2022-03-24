Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.96

Astronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ATROB – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.96 and traded as high as $13.06. Astronics shares last traded at $12.96, with a volume of 1,769 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $408.53 million, a P/E ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.82.

Get Astronics alerts:

About Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB)

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.