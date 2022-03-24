Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.96

Astronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ATROB – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.96 and traded as high as $13.06. Astronics shares last traded at $12.96, with a volume of 1,769 shares.
The stock has a market capitalization of $408.53 million, a P/E ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.82.
About Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB)
