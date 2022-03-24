Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) PT Lowered to $92.00

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $106.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.89% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.51 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HLI. Citigroup upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.33.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $90.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.80. Houlihan Lokey has a 12 month low of $64.72 and a 12 month high of $122.62.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.27 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 34.96% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 1,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.91, for a total transaction of $109,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 26.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLI. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,452,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,883,000 after purchasing an additional 860,727 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,386,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,112,000 after purchasing an additional 685,338 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter valued at $46,198,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,027,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter worth $22,695,000. Institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

About Houlihan Lokey (Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.