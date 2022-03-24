Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) PT Lowered to $92.00

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $106.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.89% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.51 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HLI. Citigroup upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.33.
Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $90.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.80. Houlihan Lokey has a 12 month low of $64.72 and a 12 month high of $122.62.
In other Houlihan Lokey news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 1,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.91, for a total transaction of $109,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 26.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLI. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,452,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,883,000 after purchasing an additional 860,727 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,386,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,112,000 after purchasing an additional 685,338 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter valued at $46,198,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,027,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter worth $22,695,000. Institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.
About Houlihan Lokey (Get Rating)
Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.
