Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) PT Lowered to $63.00

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.13.

Shares of BK opened at $51.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $44.69 and a 12 month high of $64.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.73. The firm has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,293,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,021,932,000 after acquiring an additional 957,284 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,807,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $560,240,000 after acquiring an additional 193,129 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $555,083,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,414,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,389,000 after acquiring an additional 402,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,994,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $406,268,000 after acquiring an additional 448,986 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

