Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) PT Lowered to $63.00

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.79% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.13.
Shares of BK opened at $51.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $44.69 and a 12 month high of $64.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.73. The firm has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.14.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,293,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,021,932,000 after acquiring an additional 957,284 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,807,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $560,240,000 after acquiring an additional 193,129 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $555,083,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,414,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,389,000 after acquiring an additional 402,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,994,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $406,268,000 after acquiring an additional 448,986 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.
