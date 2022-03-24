Morgan Stanley Increases Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target to $75.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 16.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ED. StockNews.com cut Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Guggenheim cut Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.73.

Shares of ED opened at $89.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.90. The stock has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.20. Consolidated Edison has a 12 month low of $71.17 and a 12 month high of $90.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 9.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 193 shares of company stock valued at $16,622. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.9% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 83,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 480,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,850,000 after purchasing an additional 14,562 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 203.4% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 60,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 40,757 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 346,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,145,000 after purchasing an additional 11,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 64,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

