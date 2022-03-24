Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.67.

Get Cummins alerts:

NYSE CMI opened at $208.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins has a twelve month low of $189.50 and a twelve month high of $273.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.64.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total transaction of $646,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.99, for a total transaction of $203,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,018,276. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cummins by 15.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 925,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,684,000 after buying an additional 123,111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Cummins by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,125,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,327,000 after buying an additional 57,520 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Cummins by 1.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins by 5.1% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.