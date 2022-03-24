22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “22nd Century Group, Inc. is a plant biotechnology company focused on decreasing/increasing the level of nicotine in the tobacco plant through genetic engineering and breeding. The Company is focused on development of smoking cessation aid and owns and controls several patents. The company’s products include X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation therapy. 22nd Century Group, Inc. is based in Williamsville, New York. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Dawson James boosted their price objective on shares of 22nd Century Group from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on 22nd Century Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of 22nd Century Group stock opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $364.98 million, a P/E ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.24. 22nd Century Group has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $6.07.

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 38.82% and a negative net margin of 105.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 22nd Century Group will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XXII. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 3,188.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,459,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,387,000 after buying an additional 2,384,689 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in 22nd Century Group during the second quarter worth about $3,285,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 22nd Century Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,423,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in 22nd Century Group by 623.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 330,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,191,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,491,000 after purchasing an additional 240,081 shares during the last quarter. 28.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

22nd Century Group, Inc is a biotechnology company, which develops disruptive plant-based solutions for life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It focuses on technologies that alter the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and level of cannabinoids in hemp or cannabis plants through genetic engineering, gene-editing, and modern plant breeding techniques.

