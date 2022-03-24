Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viomi Technology Co., Ltd develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled home products such as water purifiers, refrigerator, fan, water dispenser, water heaters and washing machines through its subsidiaries. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd is based in Haizhu Dist Guangzhou, China. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 target price (down from $12.50) on shares of Viomi Technology in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

NASDAQ:VIOT opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $134.14 million, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Viomi Technology has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $12.70.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viomi Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Viomi Technology by 451.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viomi Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viomi Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, smart TV, and other smart devices.

