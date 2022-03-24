Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) PT Raised to $90.00 at Morgan Stanley

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ES. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.22.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $84.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $92.66.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 1,487 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $117,740.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $161,454.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,930 shares of company stock valued at $495,504. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,600,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,455,000 after buying an additional 355,223 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,657,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,251,000 after buying an additional 548,389 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

