DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) PT Lowered to $39.00

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

DXC stock opened at $32.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.20. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $44.18. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $1,974,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. BOKF NA increased its stake in DXC Technology by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 30,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $90,975,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in DXC Technology by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,442,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,099,000 after acquiring an additional 224,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

