Zacks: Brokerages Expect SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $601.27 Million

Brokerages predict that SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) will report $601.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $609.18 million and the lowest is $590.44 million. SBA Communications reported sales of $548.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full-year sales of $2.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SBA Communications.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). SBA Communications had a net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $595.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBAC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on SBA Communications from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $379.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $376.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $407.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.23.

In other news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,239,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total transaction of $164,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 211.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,482,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,759 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth $339,836,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in SBA Communications by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,446,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,630,000 after acquiring an additional 495,284 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SBA Communications by 75.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 971,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,757,000 after acquiring an additional 417,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in SBA Communications by 15.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,719,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $899,127,000 after purchasing an additional 369,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $320.48 on Thursday. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $267.04 and a 52-week high of $391.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $339.79. The firm has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.46 and a beta of 0.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

