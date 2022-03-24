$78.55 Billion in Sales Expected for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) to report sales of $78.55 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $79.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $77.73 billion. UnitedHealth Group reported sales of $70.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full year sales of $319.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $315.91 billion to $320.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $345.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $340.39 billion to $353.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover UnitedHealth Group.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. SVB Leerink increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $502.09.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total value of $2,383,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total value of $2,822,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $7,552,930. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 70 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $503.23 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $360.55 and a fifty-two week high of $513.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $479.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $458.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.08%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

