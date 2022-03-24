K3 Business Technology Group (LON:KBT) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $173.05

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 173.05 ($2.28) and traded as low as GBX 155 ($2.04). K3 Business Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 156.50 ($2.06), with a volume of 8,383 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £70.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 165.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 173.05.

In related news, insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 3,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 172 ($2.26) per share, with a total value of £5,350.92 ($7,044.39). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 52,546 shares of company stock worth $9,037,912.

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical software and cloud solutions to the supply chain sector primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Own IP, Global Accounts, and Third-Party Products. The company offers K3|imagine, a cloud-native, ERP agnostic, and commerce and data platform; K3|fashion, a concept-to-consumer solution; K3|dataswitch, an integration engine; and K3|pebblestone, as well as SYSPRO and Sage products.

