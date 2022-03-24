Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $112.53

Oxford Metrics plc (LON:OMG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 112.53 ($1.48) and traded as low as GBX 100 ($1.32). Oxford Metrics shares last traded at GBX 102.25 ($1.35), with a volume of 43,667 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.97) price objective on shares of Oxford Metrics in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

The stock has a market cap of £130.22 million and a P/E ratio of 44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 108.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 112.53.

Oxford Metrics plc provides software for infrastructure asset management and motion measurement. It operates through Vicon Group and Yotta Group segments. The Vicon Group segment engages in the development, production, and sale of computer software and equipment for the engineering, entertainment, and life science markets.

