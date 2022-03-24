IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $23.85

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.85 and traded as low as $23.61. IF Bancorp shares last traded at $23.61, with a volume of 2,762 shares trading hands.
The company has a market cap of $76.92 million, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.38 and a 200-day moving average of $23.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. IF Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.77%.
IF Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:IROQ)
IF Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in directing, planning, and coordinating the business activities of Iroquois Federal Savings. The firm through its subsidiary, offers variety of deposits accounts, including savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IF Bancorp (IROQ)
- Why Poshmark Makes Sense For Your Watchlist?
- Undervalued Winnebago Gets Even Cheaper
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sets Off On A Fresh Rally
- The Institutions Buy The Dip In Cintas
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
Receive News & Ratings for IF Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IF Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.