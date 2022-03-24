IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $23.85

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.85 and traded as low as $23.61. IF Bancorp shares last traded at $23.61, with a volume of 2,762 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $76.92 million, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.38 and a 200-day moving average of $23.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. IF Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in IF Bancorp by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,194 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in IF Bancorp by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,247 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in IF Bancorp by 281.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,574 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. 37.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IF Bancorp Company Profile

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in directing, planning, and coordinating the business activities of Iroquois Federal Savings. The firm through its subsidiary, offers variety of deposits accounts, including savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

