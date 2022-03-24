Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.98

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.98 and traded as low as $12.23. Glanbia shares last traded at $12.23, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.98.
About Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF)
