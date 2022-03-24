Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) to “Hold”

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AlloVir, Inc. is a late clinical-stage cell therapy company which focus on restoring natural immunity against life-threatening viral diseases. AlloVir, Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ALVR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AlloVir from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AlloVir in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of AlloVir from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

NASDAQ ALVR opened at $8.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.48. AlloVir has a 52-week low of $6.83 and a 52-week high of $26.41.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.21). Sell-side analysts forecast that AlloVir will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 4,656 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $40,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ercem Atillasoy sold 4,639 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total transaction of $38,225.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,761 shares of company stock worth $662,723. 55.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AlloVir by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in AlloVir during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in AlloVir during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in AlloVir by 108,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of AlloVir in the third quarter worth about $244,000. 39.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AlloVir Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

